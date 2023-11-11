StockNews.com Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

