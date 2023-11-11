StockNews.com Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Buy

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Get Accenture alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ACN opened at $319.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average of $306.07. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.