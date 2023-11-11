StockNews.com Upgrades Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Buy

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.32.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $885.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Angi by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Angi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,651,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

