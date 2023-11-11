StockNews.com Upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Buy

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

