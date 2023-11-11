StockNews.com Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $54.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TTEC by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TTEC by 206.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

