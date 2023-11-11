Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as low as $17.65. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sturgis Bancorp
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.