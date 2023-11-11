Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as low as $17.65. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

