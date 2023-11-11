Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

SUN opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.25. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

