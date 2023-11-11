Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.98.

TSE SPB opened at C$9.73 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

