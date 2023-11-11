Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 112,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 45,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Supremex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market cap of C$104.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of C$71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.9596413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Articles

