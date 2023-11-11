Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 15.17 and a 52 week high of SEK 21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 17.31.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.08. The business had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 28.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

