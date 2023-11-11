Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.77

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and traded as low as $30.33. Swiss Life shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 7,218 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SZLMY

Swiss Life Trading Down 2.4 %

Swiss Life Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.