Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.50, but opened at $97.00. Synaptics shares last traded at $98.89, with a volume of 209,669 shares trading hands.
The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock worth $1,621,319. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Stock Up 10.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.49.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
