Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 31.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.