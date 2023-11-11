Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE:SYF opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $380,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 251.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

