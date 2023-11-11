Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $164.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

TTWO stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

