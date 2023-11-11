Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $170.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $139.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

