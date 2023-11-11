Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.
