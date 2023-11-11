TD Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADCT stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 145.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,121.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.