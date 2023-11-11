TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $31.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

TTGT opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $785.92 million, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TechTarget by 12.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in TechTarget by 36.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in TechTarget by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TechTarget by 160.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

