Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $8.58. Teijin shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 347 shares traded.
Teijin Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Teijin Company Profile
Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.
