Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Holley’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Holley stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $446.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Holley by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Holley by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Holley by 32.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

