TeraWulf (WULF) to Release Earnings on Monday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WULF. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.