Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Shares of TSLA opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

