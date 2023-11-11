The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Stock Up 1.7 %

GEO stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

