The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.35. The Hain Celestial Group shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 273,025 shares.

Specifically, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 816,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

