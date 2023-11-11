The Investment Company plc (LON:INV) Insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin Buys 1,609 Shares

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin acquired 1,609 shares of Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,617.83 ($5,700.32).

Investment Price Performance

Shares of INV opened at GBX 287 ($3.54) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,913.33 and a beta of 0.27. The Investment Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 246 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.32).

Get Investment alerts:

Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.