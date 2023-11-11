Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Financial Comparison

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.11 -$19.98 million $0.02 57.78

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Theta Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taseko Mines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Theta Gold Mines and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 97.40%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97%

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Theta Gold Mines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

