Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 21,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.13 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of 0.36.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.