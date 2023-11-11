Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 21,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.13 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of 0.36.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

