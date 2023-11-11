thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.22

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and traded as low as $6.90. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 4,791 shares changing hands.
thyssenkrupp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than thyssenkrupp
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.