thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.22

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and traded as low as $6.90. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 4,791 shares changing hands.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

