Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

TYGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 10.5 %

TYGO opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tigo Energy

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $166,650.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,912.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

