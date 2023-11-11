Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Timken stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,168 shares of company stock worth $5,926,337. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 831.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 490.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

