Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.17

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and traded as high as $76.22. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 246,039 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Further Reading

