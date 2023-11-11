TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $368.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $308.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $271.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.