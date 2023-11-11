Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the October 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 287.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Toshiba shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-93000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 20th.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

