Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,956 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical volume of 6,582 call options.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,000 shares of company stock worth $55,213,120 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

