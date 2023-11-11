Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.66 and traded as low as C$3.08. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 29,071 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRZ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, September 15th.
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$746.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$714.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
