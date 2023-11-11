Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE TFPM opened at $11.99 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,358,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 245,378 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

