TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.98

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 88,103 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPVG. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $365.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

