TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) & Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Risk and Volatility

TuanChe has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TuanChe and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $26.56 million 0.29 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Uxin $299.85 million 0.20 -$19.97 million ($0.62) -2.03

Uxin has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe N/A N/A N/A Uxin -6.27% N/A -36.74%

Summary

Uxin beats TuanChe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuanChe

(Get Free Report)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.