Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Tuniu by 84.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at about $4,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

