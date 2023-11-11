Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Tuniu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tuniu
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.