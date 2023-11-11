Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Turning Point Brands Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE TPB opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Turning Point Brands
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.