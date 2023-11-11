Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE TPB opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

About Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

