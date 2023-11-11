Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

VEEE opened at $1.34 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

