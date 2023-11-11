Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Unilever has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

