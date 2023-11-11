Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the October 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,095,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance
UNRV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About Unrivaled Brands
