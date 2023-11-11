Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the October 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,095,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

UNRV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.