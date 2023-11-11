Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.15. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 47,238 shares trading hands.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 245.80% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director John William Cash sold 27,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$62,422.33. In other Ur-Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total value of C$131,951.01. Also, Director John William Cash sold 27,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$62,422.33. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

