Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $3.75. Urban One shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 81,081 shares traded.

Urban One Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban One by 195.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Urban One by 48.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Urban One by 174.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Urban One by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

