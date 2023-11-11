Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VAL. TheStreet lowered Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Get Valaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VAL

Valaris Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.