Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in October

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the October 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 510.0 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $11.62 on Friday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

