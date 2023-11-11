VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

