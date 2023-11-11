Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 69.7% in October

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VMNGF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

